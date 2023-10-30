Saint Motel announces new single, "Slowly Spilling Out"

Elektra

By Josh Johnson

Saint Motel is releasing new music this week.

The "My Type" outfit will drop a track called "Slowly Spilling Out" on Friday, November 3. You can presave the tune now.

"Slowly Spilling Out" will be Saint Motel's third fresh offering in 2023, following the singles "Everyone's a Guru Now" and "Fine Wine." The band's most recent album is The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which was released in three parts between 2019 and 2021.

Saint Motel will return to the road for a U.S. tour kicking off in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!