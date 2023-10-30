Saint Motel announces new single, "Slowly Spilling Out"

Saint Motel is releasing new music this week.

The "My Type" outfit will drop a track called "Slowly Spilling Out" on Friday, November 3. You can presave the tune now.

"Slowly Spilling Out" will be Saint Motel's third fresh offering in 2023, following the singles "Everyone's a Guru Now" and "Fine Wine." The band's most recent album is The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which was released in three parts between 2019 and 2021.

Saint Motel will return to the road for a U.S. tour kicking off in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.