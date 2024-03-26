Sail on Fire: Kings of Leon, AWOLNATION tease new songs

New songs by Kings of Leon and AWOLNATION are dropping soon.

The "Use Somebody" outfit is teasing a track called "Split Screen," a cut off their upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun. A Facebook video posted on Monday, March 25, shows frontman Caleb Followill singing and strumming a guitar by himself, and ends with text reading, "'Split Screen' 4 days."

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, will be released May 10. It also includes the lead single "Mustang."

AWOLNATION, meanwhile, has announced that a new tune called "Panoramic View" will premiere Friday, March 29. The track, which follows the 2023 single "Candy Pop," is available now to presave.

A new AWOLNATION album, the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, frontman Aaron Bruno has also launched a new, heavier project, The Barbarians of California.

