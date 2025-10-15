Sabrina Carpenter channels Carrie Bradshaw in new 'SNL' promo

Sabrina Carpenter is pulling double duty on the Oct. 18 edition of Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing as the musical guest. In a new promo for the show, called "Sabrina in the City," she struts through the SNL offices at 30 Rock while channeling Carrie Bradshaw.

"New York is one Big Apple," Sabrina says in a voice-over as she arrives in the elevator. "And I'm taking my bite at Saturday Night Live." She goes on to misunderstand and disrespect all the cast members who approach her.

When new cast member Tommy Brennan says, "Sabrina! What are you up to?" she replies, "In these heels? Probably like 5'4"." When cast member Sarah Sherman asks, "Hey, Sabrina, excited for the weekend?" she replies, "Sorry, hun. I prefer a strong end," and slaps Sarah in the butt.

After calling Marcello Hernandez "Mr. Big," she hands him her empty martini glass, and when writer Martin Herlihy approaches her with a script question, she autographs it instead, saying, "Anything for a fan."

Sabrina sits down, opens her laptop and continues her Carrie Bradshaw interior monologue: "The woman wondered what she'd gotten herself into. Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left do was—"

She's interrupted by Sarah, Martin, Tommy and Marcello, who are standing behind her. "What is she writing?" Tommy asks. "No idea. The computer's not even on," Sarah replies.

But when Sabrina turns around they're all smiles, giving her a thumbs-up.

Sabrina was last on SNL as a musical guest in May 2024 and also appeared on the SNL 50th Anniversary Special.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.