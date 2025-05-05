Royel Otis schedules headlining US tour

Splendour In The Grass 2023 - Byron Bay Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Royel Otis has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The newly added shows begin Aug. 5 in Seattle and will wrap up Oct. 11 in New York City. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RoyelOtis.com.

Royel Otis released their full-length debut album, PRATTS & PAIN, in 2024. They also scored hits with their covers of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" and The Cranberries' "Linger."

A new Royel Otis song called "moody" will premiere Friday.

You can also catch Royel Otis live at a number of upcoming festivals, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!