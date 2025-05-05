Royel Otis schedules headlining US tour

Royel Otis has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The newly added shows begin Aug. 5 in Seattle and will wrap up Oct. 11 in New York City. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RoyelOtis.com.

Royel Otis released their full-length debut album, PRATTS & PAIN, in 2024. They also scored hits with their covers of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" and The Cranberries' "Linger."

A new Royel Otis song called "moody" will premiere Friday.

You can also catch Royel Otis live at a number of upcoming festivals, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

