Royel Otis announces new album, '﻿hickey'

Royel Otis has announced a new album called hickey.

The sophomore effort from the "Sofa King" outfit drops Aug. 22. It includes the previously released single "moody."

"Because love bites harder than any other emotion in the world," Royel Otis says of the album's title.

Hickey follows Royel Otis' 2024 full-length debut, PRATTS & PAIN. They also scored hits with covers of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" and The Cranberries' "Linger."

Royel Otis will launch a U.S. tour in August.

