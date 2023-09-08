Royal Blood's '﻿Back to the Water' Below﻿ debuts at #1 in UK

By Josh Johnson

Royal Blood's Back to the Water Below is #1 across the pond.

The English duo's latest album has debuted atop the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, giving Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher their fourth straight #1 record in their home country.

"To everyone that’s gone out and bought this record, streamed this record -- whatever you've done to go and listen to it -- thank you so much," Royal Blood tells Official Charts. "This is f****** incredible. We love you, thank you!"

Back to the Water Below, the fourth Royal Blood album, was released September 1. It includes the single "Pull Me Through."

Royal Blood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Back to the Water Below September 18 in Detroit.

