Royal Blood schedules US headlining shows

Fresh off announcing dates opening for Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood has scheduled a run of their own U.S. headlining shows.

Following the QotSA tour kickoff May 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina, the U.K. duo will strike out on their own beginning May 3 in Asheville, North Carolina. The outing will conclude May 18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will feature support from Bad Nerves.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RoyalBloodBand.com.

Royal Blood put out a new album, Back to the Water Below, in September 2023. It includes the single "Pull Me Through."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.