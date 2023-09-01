Royal Blood premieres video for ﻿'Back to the Water Below'﻿ track "Shiner in the Dark"

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Royal Blood has premiered the video for "Shiner in the Dark," a track off the band's new album, Back to the Water Below.

The clip stars two kids, who look an awful lot like young versions of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, practicing martial arts moves in a garage. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Back to the Water Below, the fourth Royal Blood album, is out now. It also includes the single "Pull Me Through."

Royal Blood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Back to the Water Below September 18 in Detroit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!