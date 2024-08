Royal Blood has announced a new documentary called Shouting Through the Letterhole.

The film will look back on the English duo's origins as they commemorate the upcoming 10th anniversary of their 2014 self-titled album.

You can watch Shouting Through the Letterhole on Royal Blood's YouTube channel beginning Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. ET.

A 10th anniversary reissue of Royal Blood will be released on Aug. 16.

