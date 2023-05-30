Royal Blood announces new tour

Royal Blood is hitting the road this fall. The rockers just announced a new set of U.S. tour dates in support of their upcoming album, Back To The Water Below, which drops September 8.

Following an appearance at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on September 16, Royal Blood kicks off their tour September 18 in Detroit, Michigan, with dates confirmed through November 27 in San Diego, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at royalblood.com.

In other Royal Blood news that likely won't help ticket sales … it sounds like the band didn't have the best time onstage last weekend. According to NME, they appeared to have a bit of a meltdown at Radio One's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland.

Fan-shot footage shows frontman Mike Kerr introducing the band because "no-one actually knows who we are." After letting the crowd know they play "rock music," he asked who was a fan of it. When he got little response, he commented, "Nine people. Brilliant." He added, "We're having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic," then asked the camera crew, "Will you clap for us? Will you clap? You're busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he's clapping. What does that say about you?"

But it didn't end there. When the set was over, Kerr showed his displeasure by flipping off the crowd.

