Royal Blood premieres new '﻿Back to the Water Below'﻿ track, "Pull Me Through"

Royal Blood has premiered a new song called "Pull Me Through," a track off their upcoming album, Back to the Water Below.

The tune finds frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher adding piano into their sound and giving Back to the Water Below the title in its lyrics.

"'Pull Me Through' is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help," says Kerr. "It's a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we've been eager to perform live."

You can listen to "Pull Me Through" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the new tune, Royal Blood has announced that Back to the Water Below will drop September 1, a week earlier than the originally announced release date of September 8.

Back to the Water Below is the fourth Royal Blood album and the follow-up to 2021's Typhoons. It also includes the previously released single "Mountains at Midnight."

Royal Blood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Back to the Water Below September 18 in Detroit.

