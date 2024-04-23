Royal Blood shares footage from early, piano-based version of "Blood Hands"

Royal Blood is revisiting the early days of the band with a new video capturing a rehearsal for the song "Blood Hands."

The black-and-white clip, posted to the duo's Instagram, shows frontman Mike Kerr sitting at a piano and working through lyrics while drummer Ben Thatcher tries out a beat.

"First of many throwbacks to the making of Royal Blood," the caption reads, suggesting we might be getting more behind-the-scenes clips of the band's beginning.

"Blood Hands" appears on Royal Blood's 2014 self-titled debut album, which turns 10 in August. A deluxe reissue will be released on August 16, and Royal Blood will be playing a run of anniversary shows in Europe in June and July.

You can also catch Royal Blood playing the U.S. in May on a mix of headlining shows, festival sets and dates opening for Queens of the Stone Age.

