Royal Blood prepares for "full circle moment" with upcoming homecoming show

Royal Blood is returning home.

The "Figure It Out" rockers are headlining a concert in their old stomping grounds when they play England's Brighton Beach on Saturday, July 29.

"Playing this hometown show on the beach I think has really forced us to properly look back and reflect on the journey that we've been on together," frontman Mike Kerr says in a video posted to Instagram. "I think we'd been a band for about a week when we did our first photo shoot on the beach, which is actually in the exact location of where we're gonna play this gig."

Drummer Ben Thatcher adds that the concert represents a "full circle moment" for the duo.

"Coming back home from being on the road touring, playing a gig here means everything to us," he says.

Royal Blood will launch a U.S. tour in September. They'll be supporting their upcoming album, Back to the Water Below, which arrives September 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.