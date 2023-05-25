Royal Blood drops new single "Mountains at Midnight," announces '﻿Back to the Water﻿ ﻿Below' ﻿album

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

As previously teased, Royal Blood has premiered a new single called "Mountains at Midnight." Not only that, the duo has announced a new album.

The fourth studio effort from Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher is titled Back to the Water Below and arrives September 8.

Back to the Water Below follows Royal Blood's dance-influenced 2021 record, Typhoons. While "Mountains at Midnight" is more of a return to the band's pre-Typhoons sound, they hint at more experimentation on the rest of the record.

"We wanted to remind you who we are and what we do before we drag you down the rabbit hole with us," Royal Blood says.

You can listen to "Mountains at Midnight" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which comes with a flashing imagery warning, is streaming now on YouTube.

Here's the Back to the Water Below track list:

"Mountains at Midnight"
"Shiner in the Dark"
"Pull Me Through"
"The Firing Line"
"Tell Me When It's Too Late"
"Triggers"
"How Many More Times"
"High Waters"
"There Goes My Cool"
"Waves"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!