Roísín Waters, daughter of Sinéad O'Connor, performs "Nothing Compares 2 U" at tribute show

Sinéad O'Connor Rob Verhorst/Redferns (Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The late Sinéad O'Connor's daughter Roísín Waters covered "Nothing Compares 2 U" in honor of her mother during a tribute concert in New York City on Wednesday, March 20.

The Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer, who also performed at the show, shared video of Waters' performance in an Instagram post, adding, "I don't think there was a dry eye in the house."

"Every other performer was crammed side of stage to watch this bittersweet majesty unfold," Palmer added.

The concert also honored another recently passed Irish music legend, The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. Other performers included Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Glen Hansard, Cat Power and Billy Bragg.

O'Connor and MacGowan died in July and November, 2023, respectively.

