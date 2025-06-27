Rome shares new song 'Slow & Easy' featuring Dirty Heads

Rome is back to jamming with Dirty Heads on a new song called "Slow & Easy."

The track reunites the former Sublime with Rome frontman and Dirty Heads 15 years after their 2010 collaboration, "Lay Me Down," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

"It's the culmination of my mantra, my friends, and my family all wrapped into one song," Rome says of "Slow & Easy." "What makes it even more special is doing it alongside the Dirty Heads. We helped each other launch our careers back when 'Lay Me Down' became a summer anthem, and now, all these years later, we're bringing that feeling back!! This one's the soundtrack to the summer. All over again!"

You can watch the "Slow & Easy" video streaming now on YouTube.

Rome launched his solo career following the dissolution of Sublime with Rome, which was originally founded in 2009 as an offshoot of Sublime. Sublime with Rome ended with a 2024 farewell tour after original Sublime members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh reformed the band with Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell.

