Rome announces debut solo EP, '﻿Gemini'

'Gemini' EP artwork. 5 Music Incorporated/The Orchard
By Josh Johnson

Rome, formerly of Sublime with Rome, has announced his debut solo EP.

The set is called Gemini and will drop Sept. 19. It includes the single "Slow & Easy" featuring Dirty Heads.

"This is the most fun I've ever had making music," Rome says of the EP. "It's the culmination of waking up every day and choosing to write something from the heart with my friends and family. Every note is intentional, every word means something real to me. The world is getting to know another side of me, and I couldn't be more excited."

Rome launched his solo career following the dissolution of Sublime with Rome, which was originally founded in 2009 as an offshoot of Sublime. Sublime with Rome ended with a 2024 farewell tour after original Sublime members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh reformed the band with Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell.

