Role Model spreads 'Joy' on latest 'Chuck Timely & The Hourglass' ﻿track

'Chuck Timely & The Hourglass' album artwork. (Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Role Model has premiered a new song called "Joy," a track off his upcoming album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass.

"Joy" is accompanied by a video codirected by the "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" artist. He also costars alongside Bugonia actor Aidan Delbis, with whom he gets into a Zoolander-esque gas station fight.

You can watch the "Joy" video on YouTube.

Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, the follow-up to 2024's Kansas Anymore, is due out Aug. 7. It also includes the single "High Hopes 3000."

Role Model will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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