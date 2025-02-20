Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to host conversation between Hayley Williams & Kathleen Hanna

By Josh Johnson

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a conversation between Paramore's Hayley Williams and Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna.

The event will take place March 8 at the Cleveland museum and will feature the two talking about "their artistic journeys, the music that has influenced them most, the importance of legacy, community, and how music connects us all."

Those who attend will also receive a copy of Hanna's 2024 memoir, Rebel Girl.

A presale is open now for Rock Hall members. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For more info, visit RockHall.com.

