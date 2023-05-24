Rock community reacts to death of Tina Turner

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Members of the rock community are sharing their reactions to the death of Tina Turner, who passed away Wednesday at age 83. The iconic singer, born Anna Mae Bullock, was known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll."

"Truest rocker. Greatest performer. Most profoundly sexy woman," writes Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. "What a dynamo, what a story, what a heroine. Always an energy inspiration for me, always tapping the source. Tina forever. Man. Always been in awe of her and the infinite power."

Shinedown writes, "Thank You Anna Mae Bullock…For EVERYTHING. Godspeed and safe journey…
Long Live the QUEEN OF ROCKNROLL."

Here are some of the other reactions:

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan: "RIP to the legendary Tina Turner."

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler: "Sad to hear of Tina Turner passing. I saw her on her first major tour, supporting The Rolling Stones at Birmingham Odeon on 1966 & became an instant fan. RIP."

Disturbed's David Draiman: "Another irreplaceable legend gone."

Garbage's Shirley Manson: "My darling Tina Turner. I've been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can't believe this awful news. Can't believe you are gone."

Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk: "RIP Tina Turner. They broke the mold with her. Really sad to see her go. What an incredible woman."

