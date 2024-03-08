Road to the Oscars: Billie Eilish reveals Oscar trophy secrets, most inspiring 'Barbie' scenes

The Oscars air on ABC Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, and Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS are favorites to take home their second Best Original Song trophy for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie. Billie told ABC News that when director Greta Gerwig approached them for the project, she had no idea how emotional the movie would be.

"When I first heard of it, I was like, 'Oh, it's going to be all fun and pink,'" Billie laughed. "And then Greta kinda explained it and I was like, 'Oh, OK.' And then she showed it to us, and we were like, 'Ohhhhh. OK.'"

In particular, Billie said the scene where Margot Robbie's Barbie sits on a bench at a bus stop and talks to an old woman "really got me," adding, "It made me [go], like, 'Ohhh, this is so much more than we all think.'"

Other scenes that inspired Billie and FINNEAS included America Ferrara's iconic speech and the scene where Ruth Handler, played by Rhea Perlman, tells Barbie to "feel."

"There was just no world that we wouldn't have been inspired by that and written that song," said Billie.

If they do win, the siblings are old hat at how to handle their little golden guys.

"At award shows sometimes, they give you an award and it's kind of a fake one. And then they send you the real one months later," she says. "But with the Oscars ... they give you that award right then and you are holding it the whole entire night. You go engrave it [at the after-party]."

"And it's also like a million pounds," she laughs. "It's really, really heavy ... I was walking around the after-party, swinging it around and making everybody hold it."

