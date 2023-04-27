Rivers Cuomo asks for help in writing new musical for next Weezer album

Rivers Cuomo is apparently writing a new musical, and you can be a part of it.

In a tweet Thursday, the Weezer frontman asks, "Does anybody want to help me write the story for a musical?" Said musical would also double as the next album from the "Buddy Holly" outfit.

Cuomo adds that the story could be a sequel to Weezer's shelved Songs from the Black Hole album, which was originally intended to be the group's sophomore follow-up to 1994's Blue Album, or it could "start afresh."

Weezer's most recent project is their four-part SZNZ EP collection, the last of which, Winter, dropped in December. Cuomo and company had also planned a Broadway residency as part of SZNZ, but the shows were canceled.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.