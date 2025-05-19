Rise Against announces ﻿'The Sufferer & the Witness'﻿ vinyl reissue

By Josh Johnson

Rise Against has announced a vinyl reissue of their 2006 album, The Sufferer & the Witness.

The LP is due out on June 20 and will be pressed to slime green vinyl. It includes remastered audio of the original album, as well as the vinyl debut of the extended version of the song "Survive" and its intro.

You can preorder the reissue now.

The Sufferer & the Witness marked the fourth Rise Against album and their first to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200. It spawned the singles "Prayer of the Refugee," "The Good Left Undone" and "Ready to Fall."

The most recent Rise Against album is 2021's Nowhere Generation. They've put out two new singles in 2025 so far, "Nod" and "Prizefighter."

