Rise Against schedules fall US tour

Rise Against - Live Concert Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Rise Against has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining trek begins October 14 in Denver and concludes November 22 in Del Mar, California.

"We can't wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends," Rise Against says. "Since we'll be playing some venues we haven't played in a while, we thought we'd dust off some songs we haven't played in some time."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiseAgainst.com.

Rise Against's most recent album is 2021's Nowhere Generation. A companion EP, Nowhere Generation II, was released in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!