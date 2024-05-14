Rise Against schedules fall US tour

Rise Against has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining trek begins October 14 in Denver and concludes November 22 in Del Mar, California.

"We can't wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends," Rise Against says. "Since we'll be playing some venues we haven't played in a while, we thought we'd dust off some songs we haven't played in some time."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiseAgainst.com.

Rise Against's most recent album is 2021's Nowhere Generation. A companion EP, Nowhere Generation II, was released in 2022.

