Rise Against shares new live video for 'Nod' single

Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Rise Against has shared a new live video for their latest single, "Nod."

The clip features footage from the punk outfit's recent international tour, which included stops in Europe and South America.

"'Nod' is about the solace we find in community," says frontman Tim McIlrath. "It's about the comfort in knowing that we are not alone. This comfort can temper our anger and our frustration, at least temporarily."

You can watch the "Nod" live video on YouTube.

The song "Nod" premiered in January and marked the first fresh material from Rise Against in three years.

You can nod along with Rise Against live on their upcoming Rise of the Roach tour alongside Papa Roach, kicking off March 20 in Houston.

