Rise Against & Papa Roach announce joint Rise of the Roach tour

By Josh Johnson

Rise Against and Papa Roach are linking up for a joint U.S. tour in 2025.

The outing, dubbed the Rise of the Roach tour, will span the spring, summer and fall, running from March 20 in Houston to Oct. 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. It will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rise Against's founding and of Papa Roach's 2000 album, Infest.

Underoath will also be on the bill.

"After crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we're stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room," says Rise Against's Tim McIlrath. "With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025. See you soon!"

"We can't wait to bring the Rise of the Roach tour to North America next year," adds Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix. "Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans."

Presales begin Nov. 11, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14. A limited amount of tickets will be priced at $25.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiseoftheRoach.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!