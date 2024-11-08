Rise Against & Papa Roach announce joint Rise of the Roach tour

Rise Against and Papa Roach are linking up for a joint U.S. tour in 2025.

The outing, dubbed the Rise of the Roach tour, will span the spring, summer and fall, running from March 20 in Houston to Oct. 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. It will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rise Against's founding and of Papa Roach's 2000 album, Infest.

Underoath will also be on the bill.

"After crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we're stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room," says Rise Against's Tim McIlrath. "With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025. See you soon!"

"We can't wait to bring the Rise of the Roach tour to North America next year," adds Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix. "Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans."

Presales begin Nov. 11, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14. A limited amount of tickets will be priced at $25.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiseoftheRoach.com.

