Rise Against added to Hawthorne Heights' Is for Lovers festival

Gina Wetzler/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Rise Against has joined the bill for one of Hawthorne Heights' Is for Lovers festivals.

The traveling event takes place between June and September across nine different locations: Nevada, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Iowa, California, Tennessee, Massachusetts and, of course, Ohio. Rise Against is playing Massachusetts' Is for Lovers, taking place September 17.

Other artists on the Is for Lovers bills, which vary for each festival location, include Alkaline Trio, Yellowcard, Sleeping with Sirens, Atreyu, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Mayday Parade, Underoath and KennyHoopla. Hawthorne Heights will play each festival.

For the full lineups and all ticket info, visit IsforLoversFestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!