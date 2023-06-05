Rise Against added to Hawthorne Heights' Is for Lovers festival

Rise Against has joined the bill for one of Hawthorne Heights' Is for Lovers festivals.

The traveling event takes place between June and September across nine different locations: Nevada, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Iowa, California, Tennessee, Massachusetts and, of course, Ohio. Rise Against is playing Massachusetts' Is for Lovers, taking place September 17.

Other artists on the Is for Lovers bills, which vary for each festival location, include Alkaline Trio, Yellowcard, Sleeping with Sirens, Atreyu, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Mayday Parade, Underoath and KennyHoopla. Hawthorne Heights will play each festival.

For the full lineups and all ticket info, visit IsforLoversFestival.com.

