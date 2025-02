Rilo Kiley In Concert At The Shepherd'S Bush Empire, London, Britain - 19 Nov 2007

Rilo Kiley has added a batch of dates to their reunion tour.

The newly announced shows run from Sept. 3 in New Haven, Connecticut, to Sept. 26 in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Rilo Kiley had previously scheduled a tour in May, which will mark the long defunct band's first live performances since 2008.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiloKiley.com.

