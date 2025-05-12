Rilo Kiley adds even more dates to reunion tour

Rilo Kiley's reunion tour just got bigger.

The band has just added six stops to their Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***ing On Tour. They'll play Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Aug. 30; Port Chester, New York, on Aug. 31; and Northampton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 1. They'll head to the West Coast in October for shows in Berkley, San Diego and Los Angeles.

The band has also added new guests throughout the tour, including Benjamin Gibbard — who was in The Postal Service with Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis — and Waxahatchee, The Faint, Dean Johnson and Natalie Bergman.

Tickets go on sale for the new dates May 16 at 10 a.m. local time at RiloKiley.com.

On Friday, the band released a best-of collection, That's How We Choose To Remember It.

