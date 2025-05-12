Rilo Kiley adds even more dates to reunion tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Rilo Kiley's reunion tour just got bigger.

The band has just added six stops to their Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***ing On Tour. They'll play Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Aug. 30; Port Chester, New York, on Aug. 31; and Northampton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 1. They'll head to the West Coast in October for shows in Berkley, San Diego and Los Angeles.

The band has also added new guests throughout the tour, including Benjamin Gibbard — who was in The Postal Service with Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis — and Waxahatchee, The Faint, Dean Johnson and Natalie Bergman.

Tickets go on sale for the new dates May 16 at 10 a.m. local time at RiloKiley.com.

On Friday, the band released a best-of collection, That's How We Choose To Remember It.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!