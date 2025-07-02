Richard Ashcroft announces new album, ﻿'Lovin' You'

Richard Ashcroft has announced a new album called Lovin' You.

The latest solo effort from The Verve frontman will arrive Oct. 3. It includes the previously released single "Lover," which interpolates the Joan Armatrading song "Love and Affection."

Lovin' You marks the follow-up to 2018's Natural Rebel. Ashcroft also put out a compilations in 2021 called Acoustic Hymns, Vol. 1, featuring rerecorded versions of songs from throughout his solo career and The Verve's discography, including "Bitter Sweet Symphony."

Ashcroft will be opening for the first leg of Oasis' reunion tour, which kicks off in the U.K. on Friday.

