Richard Ashcroft shares title track off upcoming solo album, ﻿'Lovin' You'

The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has released a new song called "Lovin' You," the title track off his upcoming solo album.

"Lovin' You" includes a recording of the 1968 Mason Williams instrumental track "Classical Gas." It follows the lead single, "Lover," which interpolates the Joan Armatrading song "Love and Affection."

The album Lovin' You drops Oct. 10. It's Ashcroft's first original solo effort since 2018's Natural Rebel, though he did put out a compilation in 2021 featuring rerecorded versions of songs from throughout his solo career and The Verve's discography, including "Bitter Sweet Symphony."

In addition to putting out new tunes, Ashcroft is fresh off opening the U.K. and Irish leg of Oasis' reunion tour.

