RHCP's Flea reads story about lost otter in '﻿Yo Gabba GabbaLand!'﻿ clip

Global Citizen Festival 2023 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea reads a children's story in a preview for the upcoming Yo Gabba GabbaLand! show.

The clip, which premiered via Consequence, shows Flea spinning a tale of an otter who gets lost, but eventually finds their way home thanks to some help from the sun.

At the end, the otter enjoys a celebratory meal of pancakes with their family, which sounds like something you could get at one of Flea's favorite establishments, Denny's. You may recall that Flea delivered an impassioned defense of the restaurant chain during his appearance on John Mulaney's Everybody's in LAthough that speech was a lot more profane and a lot less child-friendly than his otter story.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, inspired by the children's show Yo Gabba Gabba!, premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Its accompanying soundtrack drops the same day and features Portugal. the ManThe Interrupters and The Linda Lindas, all of whom also appear on the show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!