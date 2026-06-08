RHCP, Weezer and more featured on upcoming ﻿'Stage Tour'﻿ video game

Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Songs by artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers and Weezer will be included in Stage Tour, a new video game akin to the Guitar Hero games.

The soundtrack so far includes RCHP's "Dani California" and Weezer's "Island in the Sun," as well as Ghost's "Square Hammer," Static-X's "Terminator Oscillator" and Extreme's "Get the Funk Out."

Stage Tour is due out in the fall, and will launch alongside guitar and drum kit controllers. It's being released by the studio RedOctane, which includes staff members who worked on the original Guitar Hero games.

"What makes this team so unique is that we've brought together passionate community developers, creators, players, and veteran rhythm game developers who understand why this genre matters," says RedOctane studio head Simon Ebejer. "We believe that combination gives us the greatest opportunity to deliver the experience fans have been waiting for."

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