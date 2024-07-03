RHCP dress up as Spice Girls in throwback Flea photo

2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Douglas Mason/Getty Images (Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is taking things back to Spice World with a throwback photo from his daughter's 10th birthday during the '90s.

The picture, posted to Instagram, features Flea, frontman Anthony Kiedis and guitarist John Frusciante dressed up as the Spice Girls members Baby, Posh and Sporty Spice, respectively.

"The great Chris Warren [RHCP drum tech and touring member] was Scary Spice but sadly he is cropped out of this photo, trust me he looked beautiful," Flea writes in the caption.

The bassist adds, "We practiced our moves seriously and gave the kids our best performance!"

Maybe RHCP will pull their Spice Girls costumes back out during their ongoing U.S. tour, which supports their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

