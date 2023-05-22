The Revivalists share new ﻿'Pour It Out Into the Night﻿' song, "Don't Look Back"

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

The Revivalists have premiered a new song called "Don't Look Back," a track off the band's upcoming album, Pour It Out Into the Night.

The punchy cut "pulls sonic inspiration from frontman David Shaw's early punk rock days," a press release shares. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Don't Look Back" is the fourth track to be released from Pour It Out Into the Night, following lead single "Kid," and the songs "The Long Con" and "Down in the Dirt." The album will arrive in full on June 2.

The Revivalists will be touring in support of Pour It Out Into the Night throughout the spring and summer, including dates with The Head and the Heart and Band of Horses. You can also catch them perform "Kid" on NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday, May 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

