The Revivalists share new remix of 'Wish I Knew You'

Concord Records
By Josh Johnson

The Revivalists have shared a new remix of their breakout hit, "Wish I Knew You."

The updated recording was created in collaboration with the chillwave artist Poolside.

"We all just love love love this reimagined version of 'Wish I Knew You,'" says lead singer David Shaw. "When I first heard it, I probably listened to it 20 times in a row. No joke. The reimagined groove on the chorus really smacks you. We're all so honored that Poolside gave the greenlight for this one."

You can listen to the remix now via digital outlets.

The original "Wish I Knew You" appears on The Revivalists' 2015 album, Men Amongst Mountains, and hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

The Revivalists are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Men Amongst Mountains with a U.S. tour, running from Sept. 21 in Portland, Maine, to Nov. 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheRevivalists.com.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

