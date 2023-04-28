The Revivalists looking forward to the "incredible energy" of New Orleans Jazz Fest

The Revivalists are performing at this year's New Orleans Jazz Fest, which kicks off Friday. Being from the Big Easy themselves, the "Wish I Knew You" rockers have a long history with the festival, which they call a cultural institution.

"It's an incredible energy that comes into the city," guitarist Zack Feinberg tells ABC Audio. "Fantastic musicians from all over the world, a lot of great music lovers."

Feinberg and frontman David Shaw add that Jazz Fest provides a great opportunity for unique collaborations.

"You get to sit in in a situation that's out of your comfort zone," Feinberg shares. "And you get to play with some really cool musicians, which is always fun."

The Revivalists' Jazz Fest set this year takes place Saturday on the main Festival Stage, right before pop star Ed Sheeran is scheduled to play.

"Jazz Fest means a lot to the city, and we're really grateful to be able to play it every year," Shaw says.

Feinberg adds, "And now they're putting us on these massive stages."

The Revivalists will release a new album, Pour It Out into the Night, on June 2. This summer, they'll be touring in support of the record alongside The Head and the Heart and Band of Horses.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.