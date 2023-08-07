The Revivalists look back on the "Good Old Days" with new video

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

The Revivalists have premiered the video for "Good Old Days," a track off the band's new album, Pour It Out into the Night.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features footage of the "Wish I Knew You" outfit's performance at Bonnaroo, mixed with home video from the band members' childhoods.

As guitarist Zack Feinberg shares, the seed of "Good Old Days" began after a long day of hanging out with friends and drinking during Mardi Gras.

"We went back to [frontman] David [Shaw's] house to unwind and ended up putting the basis for the tracks down on a demo," Feinberg says. "That melody stuck in my head when I went to bed. I was thinking about what an amazing day it was, and even though there's always uncertainty about what the future has to bring, we just have to recognize and appreciate that these are the good old days."

He adds, "Now that I am a dad to twin babies, there are so many moments that are beautiful yet fleeting, and you can’t forget that. So it is a useful exercise in gratitude."

Pour It Out into the Night, which also features the single "Kid," was released in June.

The Revivalists are currently on tour with Band of Horses.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

