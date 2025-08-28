Return to 'New Americana': Halsey announces 10th anniversary ﻿'Badlands'﻿ tour

Before she became a huge pop star, Halsey scored an alternative hit with "New Americana." The track appears on her 2015 debut album, Badlands, which was released 10 years ago Thursday.

To celebrate the milestone, Halsey has announced a 10th anniversary Badlands tour, dubbed Back to Badlands. The U.S. leg kicks off Oct. 14 in Los Angeles and will stretch into 2026 before wrapping up Jan. 17 in Detroit.

Presales begin Sept. 2, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadlandsTour.com.

Halsey is also releasing a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of Badlands on Friday.

While she's risen to pop stardom, Halsey has continued to stay in touch with the alternative and rock world, including with her 2021 album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. She's also collaborated with artists including mgk, Yungblud, Bring Me the Horizon and Evanescence's Amy Lee.

