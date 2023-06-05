Report: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy split

They never actually confirmed their relationship, but now Taylor Swift has reportedly broken up with 1975 singer Matty Healy.
Fans have spent weeks speculating on their relationship, especially after Healy attended numerous Taylor concerts and the two were spotted together in various cities, amid reports that they were seen kissing and holding hands. But now, whatever it was is apparently over.
Fans also disliked the fact that years ago Healy had said dating Taylor would be "emasculating." In fact, some were so angry that they published an open letter to Taylor, in which they claimed that if she continued to stay silent on Healy's problematic actions, she'd be "contribut[ing] to systemic oppression."
A few weeks after that, fans again raised their eyebrows at the announcement that Taylor had tapped Ice Spice for a remix of her song "Karma." Meanwhile, Rolling Stone pointed out in a headline, "We Wouldn't Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man."
