Report: Music by Trent Reznor, Billie Eilish & more eligible for Oscar nominations

Music by artists including Trent Reznor and Billie Eilish is eligible to be nominated in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories for the 2024 Oscars, Variety reports.

Two scores by Reznor and his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross made the list — one for the David Fincher film The Killer, and another for the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. Eilish is eligible with her Grammy-nominated Barbie song "What Was I Made For?"

Other eligible songs include Mike Shinoda's "In My Head" from Scream VI, Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" from Rustin, the Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen-featuring "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, K.Flay's "T-Rex" from Nimona and Tame Impala's "Wings of Time" from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The final nominees for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on January 23. The ceremony airs March 10 on ABC.

