Report: Music by Trent Reznor, Billie Eilish & more eligible for Oscar nominations

AMPAS

By Josh Johnson

Music by artists including Trent Reznor and Billie Eilish is eligible to be nominated in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories for the 2024 Oscars, Variety reports.

Two scores by Reznor and his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross made the list — one for the David Fincher film The Killer, and another for the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. Eilish is eligible with her Grammy-nominated Barbie song "What Was I Made For?"

Other eligible songs include Mike Shinoda's "In My Head" from Scream VI, Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" from Rustin, the Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen-featuring "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, K.Flay's "T-Rex" from Nimona and Tame Impala's "Wings of Time" from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The final nominees for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on January 23. The ceremony airs March 10 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!