Report: Malaysia concert organizers demand payment from The 1975 over canceled festival

The 1975's Malaysia controversy could be headed to court.

According to the BBC, Future Sound Asia, the company behind Kuala Lumpur's Good Vibes Festival, has sent a letter to Matty Healy and company demanding payment for losses suffered after the event was canceled following the band's abbreviated set.

As previously reported, Healy criticized Malaysia's strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage. As their set was cut short, Healy reportedly claimed that The 1975 had been banned from Kuala Lumpur.

The remainder of the Good Vibes Festival was then canceled, as were The 1975's upcoming Asia tour dates.

As the BBC reports, Future Sound Asia claims The 1975 "intentionally contravened" their Good Vibes contract with their "use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behavior," resulting in "significant financial losses."

Should The 1975 not agree to compensation, Future Sound Asia intends to move forward with legal action.

Reps for The 1975 did not comment when asked by the BBC.

Meanwhile, Healy appeared to reference the incident during The 1975's set at Lollapalooza on Friday, August 4. In an Instagram post shared by Rolling Stone, Healy told the crowd, "You want my travel tips? Don't go to ... " before the band cut him off.

