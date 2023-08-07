Report: Ex-Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins stabbed in prison assault

Ian Watkins, former lead singer of the band Lostprophets who's convicted of child sex crimes, was assaulted and stabbed in prison, the BBC reports.

Police tell the BBC that Watkins was taken to the hospital, though his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Watkins has been in prison since 2013 and is serving a 29-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13, as well as to charges including sexual assault involving children.

Prior to Watkins' conviction, Lostprophets were active in the 2000s alternative rock scene, scoring radio hits including "Last Train Home" and "Wake Up (Make a Move)." The band broke up in 2013 following Watkins' arrest.

