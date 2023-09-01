Report: Ex-Coldplay manager seeking over $12 million in lawsuit

By Josh Johnson

Dave Holmes, the former manager of Coldplay, claims he's owed over $12 million in his lawsuit against the band, Variety reports.

The suit claims that Holmes, who worked with Chris Martin and company for over 20 years, is owed commission on Coldplay's upcoming 10th and 11th albums, which he claims was promised in a contract with the band.

Holmes says he was paid between 8% and 13% commission on Coldplay's last two records, 2019's Everyday Life and 2021's Music of the Spheres. As Variety reports, Coldplay's advance for the 10th album, the follow-up to Music of the Spheres, was about $44 million. The advance was around $38 million for their 11th and 12th albums, which Martin has previously said would be the final Coldplay albums.

"Dave Holmes successfully managed Coldplay for more than 22 years, steering them to be one of the most successful bands in music history," Holmes' lawyer tells Variety. "Now, as the legal case shows, Coldplay is refusing to honor Dave's management contract and pay him what he is owed."

Variety reported in August that Coldplay and Holmes had parted ways a year ago, and that Holmes had filed legal action.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

