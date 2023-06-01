Report: Bono pays a visit to The MSG Sphere ahead of U2 residency

ABC/Adam Taylor

By Jill Lances

U2 is scheduled to open the new Las Vegas venue The MSG Sphere in September with their new residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, and it appears Bono took it upon himself to check out the new digs.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the band's frontman was spotted visiting the venue last Saturday, while the band's sound man of 45 years, Joe O'Herlihy, was spotted there Friday.

The outlet reports that Bono was there as they tested out the sound of the venue, with Madonna's "Vogue" heard blasting through the sound system.

U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere at The Venetian is set to kick off September 29 and run through December 16. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!