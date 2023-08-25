The Replacements unearth "Cello Version" of "Can't Hardly Wait"

Rhino

By Josh Johnson

The Replacements have unearthed the "Cello Version" of their song "Can't Hardly Wait."

The string and acoustic guitar-driven recording is a bonus track on the upcoming deluxe reissue of the Mats' 1985 album, Tim. The package, dubbed the Tim: Let It Bleed Edition, is due out on September 22 and includes remastered and remixed audio of the original record as well as a host of demos, alternate mixes and live tracks.

You can listen to "Can't Hardly Wait (Cello Version)" now via digital outlets.

The official version of "Can't Hardly Wait" appears on the 1987 Mats album, Pleased to Meet Me.

