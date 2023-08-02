The Replacements' ﻿'Tim'﻿ being reissued with remixed & remastered audio

The Replacements' 1985 album, Tim, is being reissued with remixed and remastered audio.

The five-disc set — consisting of four CDs and one vinyl LP — is dubbed Tim: Let It Bleed Edition and will be released September 22. It also includes a collection of mixes, demos and other bonus tracks, as well as a full live recording from a 1986 concert in Chicago.

You can listen to the remixed version of the song "Left of the Dial" now via digital outlets.

Tim, the fourth Mats album, spawned the classic "Bastards of Young." In addition to listening to it on Tim, you can hear "Bastards of Young" on the new season of The Bear.

