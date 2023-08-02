The Replacements' ﻿'Tim'﻿ being reissued with remixed & remastered audio

Rhino

By Josh Johnson

The Replacements' 1985 album, Tim, is being reissued with remixed and remastered audio.

The five-disc set — consisting of four CDs and one vinyl LP — is dubbed Tim: Let It Bleed Edition and will be released September 22. It also includes a collection of mixes, demos and other bonus tracks, as well as a full live recording from a 1986 concert in Chicago.

You can listen to the remixed version of the song "Left of the Dial" now via digital outlets.

Tim, the fourth Mats album, spawned the classic "Bastards of Young." In addition to listening to it on Tim, you can hear "Bastards of Young" on the new season of The Bear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!