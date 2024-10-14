R.E.M.’s music to soundtrack classic Buster Keaton silent film

By Jill Lances
A classic Buster Keaton movie is getting an update thanks to R.E.M.

The 1924 silent film Sherlock Jr. is being re-released in theaters on Feb. 4, soundtracked by two R.E.M. albums: 1994's Monster and 1996's New Adventures in Hi-Fi.

The screening is part of the Silents Synched series, which pairs classic films with contemporary albums. A previous screening paired Nosferatu with two Radiohead albums.

"Buster Keaton is one of my favorite actor/director/writers in movie history," R.E.M.'s Peter Buck said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. "I'm honored that in some small way R.E.M. is collaborating with him from beyond the grave!"

A trailer for the new version of the film has just been released, featuring clips from the movie soundtracked to the Monster tune "Star 69."

Fun facts that pop up during the trailer reveal that New Adventures in Hi-Fi is R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe's favorite R.E.M. album. It also notes that Sherlock Jr., released 100 years ago, is "considered one of the greatest silent comedies" and in 1991 was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

