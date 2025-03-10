R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe joins Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy at Brooklyn show

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe was back on stage with Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy Saturday, when the duo brought their tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.'s Fables of the Reconstruction to Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Stipe joined the pair to perform the Reckoning track "Pretty Persuasion."

Stipe previously performed the song with Shannon and Narducy and his R.E.M. bandmates Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Bill Berry, when the Fables tour hit R.E.M.'s hometown of Athens, Georgia, on Feb. 27 and 28.

The Athens shows were only the second time all four members of R.E.M. had performed together since their 2011 breakup. The previous time was at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in 2024, where they performed “Losing My Religion."

Shannon and Narducy continue their Fables of the Reconstruction tour Wednesday in Minneapolis, with the tour wrapping with a sold out show March 15 in Evanston, Illinois.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.