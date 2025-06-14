Remainder of Bonnaroo 2025 canceled due to weather

Josh Brasted/WireImage
By Josh Johnson

The remainder of the 2025 Bonnaroo festival has been canceled due to weather.

Following its opening day Thursday, conditions Friday forced organizers to delay performances before ultimately scrapping the whole day, as well as Saturday and Sunday.

"Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days," reads a statement posted to the Bonnaroo website Friday. "We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo."

The statement also includes information on refunds and campsite evacuations.

"We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision," the statement concludes. "Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit."

Bonnaroo takes place in Manchester, Tennessee. The 2025 lineup included Queens of the Stone Age, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Megadeth, Avril Lavigne, Foster the People, Modest Mouse and beabadoobee, among others.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

